Pilot Flying J Offers Free Coffee Deal

Guests can get a free cup of dispensed hot, iced, cold brew or the new frozen Pilot coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29.

Pilot Flying J announced it is offering a deal for a free cup of coffee at more than 650 participating travel centers across the country to celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. Guests can choose from any size of dispensed hot, iced, cold brew or the new frozen Pilot coffee and redeem the deal through the myRewards Plus app.

“Come celebrate National Coffee Day with a free cup of what we like to say is the best coffee on the interstate,” said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. “Guests can choose their favorite brew, whether that’s our new frozen coffee or one of our latest fall flavors.”

Pilot Flying J is continuing to expand its coffee offerings to energize travelers, adding mocha- and French vanilla-flavored frozen coffee to more than 100 travel centers across the Southern and Western U.S. In September, Pilot Flying J also debuted its autumn-inspired coffee blends including Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan Coffee, Macchu Picchu Bean-to-Cup, and Southern Pecan Cold Brew.

Guests can also save 10 cents on every gallon of gas purchased through Oct. 31 and access more great deals on popular drinks and snacks by joining myRewards Plus.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands.