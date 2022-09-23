Announcing the Winners of CStore Decisions’ 2022 Hot New Products Contest

In the convenience store industry, thousands of new products and services are launched each year. But how can retailers predict which of those new products will ultimately be successful with customers?
CStore Decisions’ 2022 Hot New Products Contest evaluated a number of new product launches and is awarding the products set for success at c-stores this year.
In this video-based product contest, winners were determined using a point system that looked at key factors to success including innovation, packaging and more. New products/services are defined as having launched in 2022.
Introducing the 2022 CStore Decisions Hot New Products contest winners:
Adult Beverage
Gold: Constellation Brands, Inc. — Modelo Oro
Silver: E&J Gallo Winery — High Noon Pineapple and Peach Flavors
Bronze: Coppa Cocktails — Coppa Cocktails Mojito
Beverage
Gold: Keurig Dr Pepper — Dr Pepper Zero Sugar
Silver: La Colombe — Nitro Extra Bold Cold Brew
Bronze: The Coca-Cola Co. — Minute Maid Aguas Frescas
Beverage Functional/Energy
Gold: Body Armor — KiwiStrawberry Lyte
Silver: Bluetriton Brands — Action Water
Bronze: C4 Energy — C4 Energy Skittles
Candy
Gold: Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks — Chamoy Sour Neon Worms
Silver: Candy Dynamics — Sour & Chewy Bears Theater Box
Bronze: GLK Foods — OH SNAP! Spiced Pineapple Bites
CBD
Gold: CBD Living — CBD Living Mango Guava Sparkling Water
Silver: Paragon Corp — Single Serve Exotic Hemp Cannabinoid Gummies
Bronze: iDELTA Pure CBD Vapors — iDELTA8 Diamond Disposable Vape Pen
Foodservice
Gold: Tyson Foods — Tyson Hot ‘N Spicy Chicken & Waffles Sandwich
Silver: Chester’s Chicken — Extra Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Bronze: Gonnella — Pretzel Bun
Bronze: Home Market Foods — Garlic Parmesan Chicken RollerBites
Foodservice Equipment
Gold: Welbilt, Inc. — OrderHQ Smart Food Lockers, powered by ApexIQ Software
Silver: Franke Coffee Systems- Americas — A400 Fresh Brew
Bronze: TransAct Technologies — BOHA! BYO (Build Your Own) Labeling
Foodservice Ethnic
Gold: EA Sweeen — San Luis Quesadillas
Silver: Ruiz Food Products — El Monterey Mini Tacos
Bronze: Grecian Delight Kronos — Opaa! Premade Beef & Lamb Gyros Sandwich Tray
General Merchandise
Gold: Zippo Manufacturing Co. — Yellow Flame Butane Lighter Insert
Silver: Rev Energy — Extra Strength Rev Energy Gum
Bronze: Remedy Products LLC — The POWER PACK by Remedy+
Meat Snacks
Gold: Old Trapper — 18-Ounce Family Sized Bags of Beef Jerky
Silver: Country Archer Provisions — Teriyaki Style Mini Pork Sticks
Bronze: Wenzel’s Farm — Dill Pickle Flavor Wenzel’s Farm Meat Sticks
Salty Snacks
Gold: General Mills Convenience — Cereal-Flavored Popcorn
Silver: pladis Global — Flipz STUFF’D White Fudge
Bronze: Carl Buddig and Co. — Hot & Spicy Sausage Sticks and Bites
Store Displays and Fixtures
Gold: Trion Industries — ZipTrack pusher system
Silver: MDI Worldwide — Inverted Pump Topper
Bronze: Display Technologies — Gravity-Fed Beverage Ice Glide
Store Equipment
Gold: Modern Store Equipment — MOCO Beverage Stations
Silver: Excel Dryer — D25 Sink System
Bronze: SloanLED — Cold Door 4
Sweet Snacks
Gold: Hostess — Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes
Silver: Rich Products — Rich’s Fully Finished Donut Portfolio – Glazed and Iced
Bronze: David’s Cookies — Cookie Dough Chunks (Edible)
Technology
Gold: Eagle Eye Networks — Eagle Eye LPR (License Plate Recognition)
Silver: Brother Mobile Solutions — RJ3200 Mobile Printer Series
Bronze: PAR Technology — Punchh Subscriptions
Technology Fuel
Gold: Dover Fueling Solutions — Ovation Multi-Hose Dispenser with Anthem UX and DX Promote
Silver: Warren Rogers Fuel System Diagnostics — fuelWRAp
Bronze: Techniche — Maintenance Management System for EV Charging Stations
Technology POS
Gold: Paytronix Systems, Inc. — Paytronix Order & Delivery with PDI Integration
Silver: SWIPEBY — SWIPEBY for Convenience Stores
Bronze: National Retail Solutions (NRS) — NRS Cinch e-Commerce Platform
Tobacco Hemp/Delta 8
Gold: Treeline Brands — Vesl Dispenser Display
Silver: Kind Grade — Cool Out – A Fresh, New Delta 8 Infused Seltzer
Bronze: Tree-Rolls Hemp Co. — Tree-Bites
Tobacco OTP
Gold: American Snuff Co. — Grizzly SNUS Natural
Silver: Swedish Match North America — White Owl Swirl: Triple Grape
Bronze: Black Buffalo Inc. — Black Buffalo Long Cut and Pouches (with nicotine)
Bronze: Kretek International — Cuban Rounds Toro Fresh Pack
Tobacco Vape
Gold: MYLE Vape — Micro Disposable
Silver: Inter-Continental Trading USA — VIO Pulse electronic cigarettes
Bronze: MYLE Vape — Myle Drip