Announcing the Winners of CStore Decisions’ 2022 Hot New Products Contest

Winners were determined based on key factors to success at c-stores, including innovation, packaging and more.

In the convenience store industry, thousands of new products and services are launched each year. But how can retailers predict which of those new products will ultimately be successful with customers?

CStore Decisions’ 2022 Hot New Products Contest evaluated a number of new product launches and is awarding the products set for success at c-stores this year.

In this video-based product contest, winners were determined using a point system that looked at key factors to success including innovation, packaging and more. New products/services are defined as having launched in 2022.

Introducing the 2022 CStore Decisions Hot New Products contest winners:

Adult Beverage

Gold: Constellation Brands, Inc. — Modelo Oro

Silver: E&J Gallo Winery — High Noon Pineapple and Peach Flavors

Bronze: Coppa Cocktails — Coppa Cocktails Mojito

Beverage

Gold: Keurig Dr Pepper — Dr Pepper Zero Sugar

Silver: La Colombe — Nitro Extra Bold Cold Brew

Bronze: The Coca-Cola Co. — Minute Maid Aguas Frescas

Beverage Functional/Energy

Gold: Body Armor — KiwiStrawberry Lyte

Silver: Bluetriton Brands — Action Water

Bronze: C4 Energy — C4 Energy Skittles

Candy

Gold: Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks — Chamoy Sour Neon Worms

Silver: Candy Dynamics — Sour & Chewy Bears Theater Box

Bronze: GLK Foods — OH SNAP! Spiced Pineapple Bites

CBD

Gold: CBD Living — CBD Living Mango Guava Sparkling Water

Silver: Paragon Corp — Single Serve Exotic Hemp Cannabinoid Gummies

Bronze: iDELTA Pure CBD Vapors — iDELTA8 Diamond Disposable Vape Pen

Foodservice

Gold: Tyson Foods — Tyson Hot ‘N Spicy Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Silver: Chester’s Chicken — Extra Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Bronze: Gonnella — Pretzel Bun

Bronze: Home Market Foods — Garlic Parmesan Chicken RollerBites

Foodservice Equipment

Gold: Welbilt, Inc. — OrderHQ Smart Food Lockers, powered by ApexIQ Software

Silver: Franke Coffee Systems- Americas — A400 Fresh Brew

Bronze: TransAct Technologies — BOHA! BYO (Build Your Own) Labeling

Foodservice Ethnic

Gold: EA Sweeen — San Luis Quesadillas

Silver: Ruiz Food Products — El Monterey Mini Tacos

Bronze: Grecian Delight Kronos — Opaa! Premade Beef & Lamb Gyros Sandwich Tray

General Merchandise

Gold: Zippo Manufacturing Co. — Yellow Flame Butane Lighter Insert

Silver: Rev Energy — Extra Strength Rev Energy Gum

Bronze: Remedy Products LLC — The POWER PACK by Remedy+

Meat Snacks

Gold: Old Trapper — 18-Ounce Family Sized Bags of Beef Jerky

Silver: Country Archer Provisions — Teriyaki Style Mini Pork Sticks

Bronze: Wenzel’s Farm — Dill Pickle Flavor Wenzel’s Farm Meat Sticks

Salty Snacks

Gold: General Mills Convenience — Cereal-Flavored Popcorn

Silver: pladis Global — Flipz STUFF’D White Fudge

Bronze: Carl Buddig and Co. — Hot & Spicy Sausage Sticks and Bites

Store Displays and Fixtures

Gold: Trion Industries — ZipTrack pusher system

Silver: MDI Worldwide — Inverted Pump Topper

Bronze: Display Technologies — Gravity-Fed Beverage Ice Glide

Store Equipment

Gold: Modern Store Equipment — MOCO Beverage Stations

Silver: Excel Dryer — D25 Sink System

Bronze: SloanLED — Cold Door 4

Sweet Snacks

Gold: Hostess — Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes

Silver: Rich Products — Rich’s Fully Finished Donut Portfolio – Glazed and Iced

Bronze: David’s Cookies — Cookie Dough Chunks (Edible)

Technology

Gold: Eagle Eye Networks — Eagle Eye LPR (License Plate Recognition)

Silver: Brother Mobile Solutions — RJ3200 Mobile Printer Series

Bronze: PAR Technology — Punchh Subscriptions

Technology Fuel

Gold: Dover Fueling Solutions — Ovation Multi-Hose Dispenser with Anthem UX and DX Promote

Silver: Warren Rogers Fuel System Diagnostics — fuelWRAp

Bronze: Techniche — Maintenance Management System for EV Charging Stations

Technology POS

Gold: Paytronix Systems, Inc. — Paytronix Order & Delivery with PDI Integration

Silver: SWIPEBY — SWIPEBY for Convenience Stores

Bronze: National Retail Solutions (NRS) — NRS Cinch e-Commerce Platform

Tobacco Hemp/Delta 8

Gold: Treeline Brands — Vesl Dispenser Display

Silver: Kind Grade — Cool Out – A Fresh, New Delta 8 Infused Seltzer

Bronze: Tree-Rolls Hemp Co. — Tree-Bites

Tobacco OTP

Gold: American Snuff Co. — Grizzly SNUS Natural

Silver: Swedish Match North America — White Owl Swirl: Triple Grape

Bronze: Black Buffalo Inc. — Black Buffalo Long Cut and Pouches (with nicotine)

Bronze: Kretek International — Cuban Rounds Toro Fresh Pack

Tobacco Vape

Gold: MYLE Vape — Micro Disposable

Silver: Inter-Continental Trading USA — VIO Pulse electronic cigarettes

Bronze: MYLE Vape — Myle Drip