MAPCO Hosts Hiring Day Event

The event will take place across all greater Nashville, Tenn., locations.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, MAPCO hosted a hiring day event inviting local workers to come out and be interviewed on-site by a hiring manager.

Attendees explored different career-building opportunities, with benefits for full- and part-time team members and flexible scheduling. Supported by professional development, clear career paths and a priority to promote from within, MAPCO has various openings available in the Nashville, Tenn., area — including positions as retail associates, food service specialists, managers and more.

Applicants visited their nearest MAPCO location for available interview times and additional details.

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.