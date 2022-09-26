Espresso Martini RTD Cocktail

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion released a new and innovative addition to its brand portfolio — BuzzBallz Cocktails and Chillers Espresso Martini. This aromatic cocktail is smooth with rich coffee notes and a hint of sweetness, recreating the boldness of a good cup of espresso with the cooling BuzzBallz taste. In anticipation of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, it is the perfect time to introduce an espresso cocktail to a larger cross-nation market. BuzzBallz Espresso Martini is currently sold in 15 states. National rollout will be taking place in Spring 2023. The Espresso Martini flavor joins the BuzzBallz portfolio of over a dozen different ready-to-drink cocktail flavors.

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

www.buzzballz.com