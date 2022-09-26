Feedback Platform

FeedbackNow is looking to expand in the c-store market, some of its early adopters being Love’s and HyVee in the U.S. and Shell in Europe. “Smiley Box” is a simple and effective way to get real time information on customer reactions to business segments — restroom cleanliness, food service, customer service reactions, forecourt, etc. Behind the simple in-store technology are data and analytics services that provide real-time alerts and performance trending for both marketing and operations. The feedback is far more actionable than things like mystery shops. Furthermore, the FeedbackNow platform can help retailers allocate labor where needed, saving time and labor dollars for the retailer.

FeedbackNow

www.feedbacknow.com