Peter Rasmussen Joins PetroActive Real Estate Services

PetroActive Real Estate Services, LLC and CEO of Convenience and Energy Advisors, LLC (CEA) Peter Rasmussen have finalized a strategic business alliance that will enhance PetroActive’s convenience, gasoline and diversified energy advisory capabilities.

PetroActive, a recognized M&A and strategic business advisory firm, added retail guidance to its service slate in 2018 to answer a defined market need. “Given the success of our retail advisory initiative, it became logical to expand these services. Affiliating with Peter and his firm allows us to proactively enhance our capabilities to address the growing sophisticated needs of convenience retailers.” stated Mark Radosevich, PetroActive’s president.

Peter Rasmussen and CEA have successfully served premier convenience store retailers with various diverse needs. From retail optimization guidance to electric vehicle charging station adoption, digital transformation and foodservice destination capabilities, CEA has delivered proven and specialized capabilities.

“We were aware of PetroActive’s respected reputation, recognized M&A capabilities and commitment to retail advisory. Our strategic alliance partnership will provide clients with highly capable turnkey consulting, project management and managed services,” stated Rasmussen.