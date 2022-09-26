QuickChek Opens Newly Designed New Jersey Store

The location features an open floor plan, touchscreens, a new foodservice menu and more.

QuickChek has opened a larger, newly designed store in Parlin, N.J., on Sept. 20, 2022, complete with fuel and expanded food options.

The innovative 4,542-square-foot stand-alone store at the intersection of 3101 Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Road replaces a smaller QuickChek and features the company’s new exterior with a green tower and “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for those who live, work in and travel through the Parlin-Sayreville area.

More than half of the new store will be dedicated to freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek’s guaranteed fresh brewed hot and iced coffees, to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper.

One-stop shopping now includes eight fueling positions offering high-quality fuel at value prices.

New Store Features

An open floor plan features earth tone colors, clean sightlines and spacious stand-alone food displays.

Consumer-friendly, wide aisles provide added convenience when customizing food and beverages.

Mobile ordering is available through the QuickChek Rewards app.

Touchscreens are available for customized made-to-order food and beverage items in-store.

Contactless self-checkout counters gets customers on their way fast.

A new foodservice menu features extensions to the popular Portuguese roll lineup of signature six-inch and 12-inch original recipe QuickChek sub sandwiches and wraps, custom-made with flavorful ingredients and the freshest quality meats and cheeses.

The new Parlin store will be open 24 hours a day, enabling consumers to create made-to-order breakfast items and oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, wraps and salads, as well as personalized hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them, or select freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night.

The new fall season menu features fresh-brewed hot or iced Pumpkin Spice coffee, made-to-order Iced Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato, Hot Caramel Pumpkin Latte, and Pumpkin Cookie Smoothies.

QuickChek offers made-to-order Red Bull Infusions energy drinks featuring flavor combinations that are unique to QuickChek and are available iced, frozen or without sugar.

The store also offers extensive displays of freshly made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items and a daily rotation of freshly prepared, never-frozen QuickChek soups.

Amenities include no-fee ATMs which provide additional added value to consumers, outdoor seating for eight, four pumps offering eight fueling positions, and 24 parking spaces.

“Our new Parlin store enables us to provide more options to better meet the needs of today’s consumer and provide safe, fast, convenient neighborhood shopping in this vibrant community,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. “We believe in letting you choose your convenience, whether you shop in-store, from home, from your phone or on the go.”

The free QuickChek Rewards loyalty program offers benefits such as mobile ordering, savings including free menu items and frequent shopper membership perks throughout the year.

Committed to giving back to the communities it serves, QuickChek will donate 25 cents for every sub sandwich sold in the new store from Sept. 20-Oct. 18, 2022 to the Sayreville Jr. Bombers Football Team comprised of local youths ages nine through 13.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek stores provide local one-stop shopping, offering a wide variety of freshly prepared food and beverages for immediate consumption as well as grocery and household items.

Modern by industry standards, the company maintains bright clean stores, well-lighted fuel stations and parking lots with wide, easy-to-use entrances and exits that add to a shopper’s experience.

The company operates 161 stores including 96 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey and New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.