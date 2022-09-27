bp to Accelerate EV Growth

bp announced it will develop a national network of EV charging stations with Hertz, powered by bp pulse, bp’s global electrification and charging solution brand. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which sets the foundation for Hertz and bp to drive the future of mobility and accelerate EV consumer adoption.

The agreement also involves the management of Hertz’s charging infrastructure by bp pulse and the customization of its Omega software to ensure Hertz’s growing fleet of electric rental cars are recharged quickly and efficiently between rentals. Omega supports fleet operations by automating charging when the power price is low, while providing real-time visibility to EVs, chargers, power usage and more.

Hertz has a national footprint of locations across North America suitable for bp pulse to build and manage a network of fast-charging hubs to serve Hertz customers, including taxi and ride sharing drivers, as well as the general public.

“Hertz is accelerating the adoption of electrification by investing in the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America and expanding the availability of charging stations. We are excited to partner with bp pulse to create a national charging infrastructure for the Hertz EV fleet, thereby growing the number of charging options available to our customers and providing them with a premium electric experience and lower emission travel options,” Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO, said.

Through large-scale purchases from Tesla and Polestar, Hertz has assembled a fleet of tens of thousands of EVs, which are available at 500 Hertz locations across 38 states. Hertz’s objective is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024, with continued growth through acquisitions from various EV manufacturers. Hertz has invested in thousands of charging stations across its locations, and this partnership with bp pulse will enable Hertz to substantially expand its national charging footprint.

“It’s brilliant to be joining forces with Hertz — quite simply, they are one of the biggest names on the road. Working together to deliver charging facilities and design solutions, we believe we can take the EV driving experience to the next level for U.S. customers. And this is just the start for bp pulse in the United States,” said Bernard Looney, bp chief executive.

bp acquired fleet charging and energy management company Amply Power in 2021 as part of its commitment to grow mobility and fleet products and services in North America. Amply Power, now rebranded as bp pulse, began installing charging infrastructure at 25 Hertz rental locations in multiple states in 2022.

“This is a landmark moment. It shows the power of bringing together bp’s digital and operational capabilities with a partner like Hertz. Together with its industry-leading electrification ambitions, we can change the future of electric rental cars,” said Vic Shao, founder of Amply Power and president of bp pulse’s fleet division in the United States.

bp pulse is expanding its global network of high-speed charging for cars, light commercial vehicles and trucks, with a global target of more than 100,000 chargers by 2030, with about 90% of those rapid or ultra-fast chargers. The company also is partnering with fleet operators to accelerate the electric transformation of their fleets.