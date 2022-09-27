Love’s Takes Part in National Coffee Day

Love’s will offer deals and donations that will go to 116 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Love’s announced it is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers any-sized coffee or hot beverage for the price of $1 on Sept. 29.

When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can get a free coffee or hot drink when they use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love’s will donate one dollar on their behalf.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than by helping sick and injured kids in our communities though CMN Hospitals,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “Our customers are so generous each year during this campaign, so this deal is a small way to say, ‘thank you.’”

Drink options include:

Signature house or dark roast coffee

Colombian or Brazilian coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Rainforest Alliance pumpkin coffee

Cinnabon pumpkin cappuccino or any cappuccino flavor

Hot tea

Love’s annual CMN Hospital campaign ends Sept. 30. Customers can further support CMN Hospitals by rounding up the change or donating any amount at the register.