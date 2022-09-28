7-Eleven Offers Mini Taco Deal

On National Taco Day on Oct. 4, 7-Eleven rewards members can get 10 mini tacos for just $2.

7-Eleven announced it is inviting 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to celebrate with 10 mini tacos for just $2 on Oct. 4 — National Taco Day. This deal is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven’s crispy, crunchy mini tacos have a spicy beef filling made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices and other flavors stuffed into miniature crispy corn tortillas.

“7-Eleven is here to shell out the good times and appreciate the little things in life, like miniature food items and National Taco Day,” said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven senior director of hot food. “We love showing appreciation for our customers by providing value in creative ways — like celebrating a fan-favorite holiday with this tasty bite-sized snack.”

By signing up for the 7Rewards loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app — as well as the Speedy Rewards loyalty program found in the Speedy app — members can unlock exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products and earn points on most purchases.

Customers can order tacos and more with 7-Eleven delivery via 7NOW. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.