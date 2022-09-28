Disinfectant Spray

SC Johnson Professional is now offering its Scrubbing Bubbles Multi-Purpose Disinfectant for use in professional settings. Formulated for use on hard, non-porous surfaces, the aerosol kills 99.9% of viruses including SARS-CoV-2 and bacteria including Staph and E. coli, on top of sanitizing surfaces in just 30 seconds.

Scrubbing Bubbles Multi-Purpose Disinfectant is a powerful, easy-to-use solution that quickly disinfects and sanitizes common touchpoints and surfaces in the workplace. It is ideal for use on non-porous surfaces including doorknobs, faucets and garbage cans. In addition, Scrubbing Bubbles Multi-Purpose Disinfectant is formulated to temporarily minimize the growth of odor-causing airborne bacteria and neutralizes their odors.

