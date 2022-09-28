TA Continues Sustainability Commitment

TravelCenters of America (TA) announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and transparency.

TA’s ESG report highlights TA’s progress and achievements across a broad array of ESG initiatives, including environmental management and investment in alternative energy, team member training, development and recognition, guest experience, community engagement, and industry leadership.

“At TA, our goals include enhancing the experience of our guests and the quality of life of our drivers and ensuring our team members are engaged and productive while also capitalizing on opportunities to minimize the environmental impact of our business,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO. “As reflected in our inaugural ESG report, we have made meaningful strides in these efforts by upgrading our travel centers, fostering an engaging work environment, implementing strategic health and wellness initiatives and launching a new business unit focused on alternative energy and sustainability. We remain focused on further refining and developing strategies to accomplish these goals.”

ESG elements summarized in the 2021 ESG Report include the following: