EG Group Converts Tom Thumb Sites to Cumberland Farms

EG Group has officially completed the first few of its many to come Tom Thumb to Cumberland Farms conversions in the Gulf Coast. Cumberland Farms has opened three stores with 50-plus more projected to open by the end of the year. The first converted location to open was at 7074 State Highway 59 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand to a new area of the country and serve brand-new guests as well as New England transplants familiar with an old favorite,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “We have been serving guests in the east coast of Florida for many years and are looking forward to doing the same in the Gulf Coast region.”

These conversions follow an announcement from EG Group in February about its intention to expand its Cumberland Farms brand into the Gulf Coast. The retailer will convert existing Tom Thumb stores, located in Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama, into the company’s Northeast-based brand, in addition to developing new locations. This decision came after extensive research on market and consumer trends that projected a tremendous growth opportunity by bringing Cumberland Farms to Gulf Coast communities. In addition to the Northeast, Cumberland Farms currently operates over 50 stores on the east coast of Florida.

Each new location will feature Cumberland Farms’ latest design features, updated equipment and menu items, including a menu of hot-and-ready items and premium Farmhouse blend coffee.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, U.S., and Australia.