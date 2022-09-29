Love’s Opens Iowa Site

The new opening adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County, Iowa.

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County.

“We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet

Arby’s (Oct. 3)

68 truck parking spaces

92 car parking spaces

Six diesel bays

RV Dump Station

Propane

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between Le Mars Community Schools and the Le Mars Police Department.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.