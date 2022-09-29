October 2022 Issue: Becoming Terrible’s

Fresh off a rebranding, Terrible’s taps technology as it eyes expansion.

2022 has been a big year for Terrible’s. The Las Vegas-based chain began the year with a major rebranding initiative, changing its chain name from Terrible Herbst to Terrible’s, complete with a new logo and fresh signage for the convenience stores.

Now, Terrible’s is taking on technology, rolling out its new Terrible’s+ loyalty program, piloting self-checkout and expanding into delivery. At the same time, Terrible’s is looking to take its “deliberately different” programs to customers in new market areas as it plots an aggressive growth strategy in Las Vegas and beyond.

Today, Terrible’s operates 176 stores across Nevada, California, Arizona and Utah, with around 80% of the stores located in southern Nevada.

The decision to rebrand was inspired by the chain’s core customers. “The customers out there, they say, ‘I’m going to the Terrible’s on the corner.’ They never really said ‘Terrible Herbst,’” said Bryan Breeden, vice president of advertising and marketing for Terrible’s. “Really being cognizant of our community and the fact that they call us Terrible’s, we decided to take a step back and reevaluate our overall branding from an organizational standpoint

and go from Terrible Herbst over to Terrible’s.”