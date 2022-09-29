TXB Adds LTOs to Menu

The menu items are available from Oct. 1 until the end of December.

Following last year’s rebrand, TXB (Texas Born) announced it is continuing to build its Texas-born identity by launching its newest LTOs. The menu items are available from Oct. 1 until the end of December, just in time for the holiday season.

TXB crafted four menu items for guests to enjoy all season long, including:

Pizza’Dilla: $5.50

Tamales: $1 each

White Chocolate Pumpkin Pecan Cookies: one dozen for $9.99 or $1.99 each

New Sliders: two for $5 or $2.75 each BBQ Chicken Slider Buffalo Chicken Slide Boom-Boom Pork Slider



These hearty, on-the-go meals aren’t the typical convenience store offerings, as TXB strives to provide guests with elevated convenient fresh meals that directly compete with restaurant-quality menu items. This is part of the brand’s larger initiative to Leave em’ Better by sourcing delicious, locally sourced ingredients from around Texas.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasizes the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. It serves over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.