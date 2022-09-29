Wawa Honors National Coffee Day with Free Coffee

Wawa announced its offer of free any-sized hot coffee for rewards members on Thursday, Sept. 29, for National Coffee Day. Wawa customers could choose from eight varieties of hot coffee and a rotation of limited-time-offer coffee, with pumpkin spice as one of the flavors.

Customers can also earn rewards for everyday purchases on Wawa favorites, including hoagies and other beverages. Throughout the year, Wawa also gives out surprise bonus rewards to Wawa rewards members, so they should be on the lookout for special extras whenever they visit their local Wawa store.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as hoagies, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.