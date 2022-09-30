One of DayMark Safety Systems’ newest innovations, the MenuPilot kitchen automation platform, reduces dependence on hardware. Coupled with the MenuCommand web portal, it facilitates the centralized management and communication of critical menu data and training materials to foodservice operations.

Shelf life, nutritional facts, allergen information and prep data can be organized, monitored and modified virtually anytime and anywhere with MenuPilot, and updates are securely and efficiently pulled in via the cloud. Data changes can be communicated immediately to staff at all locations, and video and recipe data can be uploaded at a central location and automatically shared with all connected store locations.

DayMark Safety Systems

www.daymarksafety.com