Wawa Updates Floridians on Store Openings

Following Hurricane Ian, the chain is also offering free coffee and fountain beverages to first responders in Florida.

Wawa decided to keep Florida residents informed of its Florida store status by providing a detailed and regularly updated list in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The list includes information on each store’s opening status and its fuel supply. The list can be found here and will be continuously updated every day as the openings continue.

In addition, Wawa stores in Florida are providing free coffee and fountain beverages to all first responders, including National Guard, in

Florida. This is just one way Wawa is saying thanks to everyday heroes for all they are doing to support and serve the communities

during Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop

for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.