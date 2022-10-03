Kum & Go Expands Menu to Des Moines, Iowa

The new made-to-order menu will be available at all Kum & Go stores in the city.

Kum & Go has launched its new food menu at stores in Des Moines, Iowa, and the surrounding metro area. The new menu was piloted in 2021 in its Little Rock, Ariz., and Omaha, Neb., markets. The new made-to-order menu will be available at all Kum & Go stores in Des Moines, Iowa, and the surrounding area by the end of the year.

“The goal of our new menu is to further support Kum & Go’s initiative on ‘democratizing healthy’ within the convenience space. We strive to give our customers something different including healthier, better-quality options in the food space without sacrificing quality and speed of service which is true to our convenience roots,” said Jac Moskalik, vice president of food innovation. “We have certainly challenged the perceived ‘norm’ of convenience store prepared food and are excited for what the future holds.”

Rallied around “Real, Fresh, Fast Eats,” the new made-to-order menu features stackers and bowls for all dayparts. Menu items feature ingredients, toppings and sauces. Grab-and-go burritos are also available for customers with time constraints. Old favorites including pizza and bakery items remain on the menu as well and continue to be focus areas for future innovation and enhancements.

“We are setting up ingredient quality standards you wouldn’t normally expect to find in the convenience store space in addition to ingredients you wouldn’t expect such as brown rice and spinach bowl bases,” said Natasha Ratzlaff, director of category management. “Although we do still bring in fun convenience store flair through creative toppings such as Takis on our mango pork stacker and Corn Nuts on the chimi chicken bowl.”

Kum & Go will continue to roll out its refreshed brand and new food program across its entire footprint over the next several years.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go is hiring over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines, Iowa, market.