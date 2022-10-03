Nouria Honored With CStore Decisions Chain of the Year Award

Nouria was presented with the prestigious Chain of the Year award at the NACS Show in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, CStore Decisions honored Massachusetts-based Nouria Energy with its 33rd Chain of the Year award at Jardin Restaurant at Encore at the Wynn in Las Vegas. The event was held on the second night of the National Association of Convenience Stores Show (NACS).

John Lofstock, editor-in-chief at CStore Decisions, introduced Nouria and the award, highlighting the chain’s commitment to growth, leadership and treating its team with respect. He noted that these qualities, along with hard work, are found in convenience store chains throughout the industry.

“While we are here to honor Nouria, this is very much a night to celebrate the work being done by the entire industry. And family-owned businesses like Nouria very much remain the backbone of our great industry,” he said.

Lofstock praised c-stores for their commitment to the customer, particularly through the struggles of the past few years.

“We are a symbol of devotion to hard work, innovation and unity,” Lofstock said.

Although the award celebrates excellence in convenience retailing in general, Lofstock highlighted Nouria’s achievements that won the chain the award this year. He commented that Nouria practices its core values of educating, empowering, inspiring, incentivizing and instilling accountability.

“When looking at Nouria, one of the first things that comes to everyone’s mind is its commitment to doing things the right way,” said Lofstock. “I have grown to know Nouria as one company you can count on to exceed expectations.”

Passing the Torch

Tom Trkla, president and CEO of Yesway, CStore Decisions’ 2021 Chain of the Year award winner, passed the award to Nouria, sharing his appreciation for the c-store industry in the process.

“I’ve never been in an industry where people care more about each other and help each other than (the convenience store) industry,” said Trkla.

He extolled Nouria’s growth and paid tribute to Nouria’s care for its people and customers as the reason it deserved the award.

“This is the true American success story,” Trkla said.

Tony El-Nemr, Nouria founder, accepted the Chain of the Year award on behalf of Nouria.

El-Nemr was proud to share Nouria’s success with those who attended the event.

Nouria’s Path to Success

“Our company, through its 33 years of growth, has remained bonded to the same ideals that have helped make it successful,” said El-Nemr.

In 2017, the chain launched a customer-facing Nouria brand in a newly built store. The year also saw the launch of the private-label brand My Nouria.

“As we continue to build on an enduring legacy of success, we are elevating our mission to withstand the significant challenges our company and industry as a whole have been facing,” said El-Nemr.

He mentioned how the chain has undergone a transformation over the last six years to reposition its business for continued growth and expansion. El-Nemr was proud to say Nouria continues to invest in its people’s success through education, empowerment and by outlining a clear path for growth and career development.

The chain also continues to look for new acquisitions. “We have the desire and resources to continue to aggressively acquire assets that fit our standards and our long-term growth strategy,” said El-Nemr.

Founded in 1989, Nouria has over 170 branded stores in New England. It joins the ranks of chains such as as Sheetz, Maverik, QuikTrip and more as a Chain of the Year winner.

The 2022 NACS Show will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.