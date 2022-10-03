Soapy Joe’s and PRIDE Industries Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Soapy Joe’s partnered with PRIDE Industries to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October — which acknowledges the contributions to the nation’s economy made by workers with disabilities.

In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, 31.4% of employment-aged persons with a disability were employed, while 72.5% of persons without a disability were employed.

Through the program, Soapy Joe’s has hired 16 employees ­— ­­with a turnover rate of zero percent ­­— industry average in retail and car wash for entry-level is often over 80%. One employee, in fact, has been the top salesperson for memberships at Soapy Joe’s busiest site for four months in a row and has been in the top three sellers in the entire company all summer long.

Soapy Joe’s is currently the top PRIDE Industries employer in San Diego County. Not only does hiring people with disabilities convey and promote an inclusive work environment, but it has led Soapy Joe’s to accolades such as the recent San Diego Business Journal recognition as a top CSR company in San Diego.

Soapy Joe’s car wash is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe’s prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers designation. Over the past 11 years Soapy Joe’s has donated nearly 100,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more. Soapy Joe’s prides itself not just on its contribution to the environment but the community and members as well.