Marathon Supports United Way Day of Caring

Marathon helped support United Way Day of Caring by having about 60 employees from Marathon Petroleum and its MPLX midstream segment volunteer in the Bismarck, N.D. Mandan area and Dickinson, N.D. The employees cleaned, painted, cut, removed, brushed and made repairs at several homes and facilities.

In Bismarck, N.D. the volunteers from Marathon teamed up with employees from Barr Engineering. One project location was TR 4 Heart and Soul, which offers therapeutic horseback riding for adults and children with physical disabilities as well as learning, speech and behavioral challenges. Volunteers also did work at the Bismarck/Missouri Valley Family YMCA and the Dakota Foundation, an organization helping children and adults who struggle with mental illness and/or chemical dependency.

In Dickinson, N.D. teams focused on the homes of residents facing financial or medical difficulties. Marathon employees have participated in Day of Caring in Bismarck for several years, and this was the first year they also took part in Dickinson, N.D.