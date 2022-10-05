360Fuel and Benecor Launch Advanced DEF Dispensing Platform

Benecor, manufacturer of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) dispensing systems, and 360Fuel, known for fueling site and c-store technology, have created a future-proof DEF dispensing platform. This DEF platform is compact and designed to fit on or off the island in tight retail locations in warm or cold climates. DEF is dispensed from the DEF-1 dispensing unit, eliminating the inconvenience and waste of jugs. Simple access to power allows for unit installation within an hour.

Paired with 360Fuel’s DEF-1 future-proof dispensing platform, they are maximizing the potential of retailers to tap into a high-demand industry with technology to drive their sales. DEF-1 uses artificial intelligence (AI) and customer selection to tailor the filling experience to each consumer’s preferences. It customizes and adapts product merchandising to customer favorites during filling, maximizing marketing

and driving sales to retailer establishments. Additional technological offerings include:

Fastest transaction speed on the market

Language Preference: DEF-1 speaks over 15 world languages.

Hi-Speed Wireless Ethernet

Customer Rewards

Reporting & Remote Management with DEF Ordering Capabilities

EMV Secure Payment plus NFC with Video Security

22-inch Ballistic Touchscreen Interface with on-screen advertising

“The 360Fuel partnership allows two very progressive organizations to get to market with a new product that people don’t have,” stated Brendan Foster, CEO of Benecor. “We are putting a retail product into the market that is currently being missed: speed and future-proof, eliminating the need to interface with a traditional point-of-sale system. We bring the complete package the rest of the marketplace is not

offering. And we are bringing this to both traditional and non-traditional retail applications.”

Last year North American drivers consumed over 40 million one-time-use 2.5-gallon plastic jugs containing DEF. This year, the North American DEF industry will sell an excess of 1.3 billion gallons, which continues to grow yearly. Over 130 million gallons are sold in 2.5-gallon plastic jugs according to 360Fuel and Benecor.

Over 40 million plastic jugs are consumed yearly, which is expected to double over the next five to seven years. These jugs are often thrown in retail trash cans, left in parking lots at retail centers, disposed of in landfills or, at best, recycled.

“360Fuel is pumped to partner with Benecor to launch the industry’s most advanced environmentally conscious DEF dispensing platform with quick plug-and-play installation,” stated Werlien Prosperie III, CEO of 360Fuel. “The DEF-1 platform enables any size retailer with fully connected infrastructure including EMV payment, enhanced user experience and ultimate remote operability. Together, we are

meeting evolved market needs, while eliminating environmental concerns and excessive waste of millions of plastic jugs.”

The DEF-1 platform is available from both Benecor and 360Fuel in 400, 750, 1,000, and 1,500 tank configurations with single to multiple fueling positions.