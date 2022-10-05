Pumpkin Latte Bundt Cake

Café Valley expanded its line of 16-ounce Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes with more flavor varieties including Pumpkin Latte. The flavor was available nationwide beginning in September.

A great dessert for a potluck, the Pumpkin Latte Swirl Bundt Cake includes pumpkin spice espresso and milk latte batters with a toffee mocha glaze and caramel accent icing. The flavor joins existing flavors Triple Citrus Swirl, Chocolate Espresso Swirl and Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl.

Café Valley Bakery

www.cafevalley.com