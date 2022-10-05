CStore Decisions

Pumpkin Latte Bundt Cake

By |

Share

Café Valley expanded its line of 16-ounce Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes with more flavor varieties including Pumpkin Latte. The flavor was available nationwide beginning in September.

A great dessert for a potluck, the Pumpkin Latte Swirl Bundt Cake includes pumpkin spice espresso and milk latte batters with a toffee mocha glaze and caramel accent icing. The flavor joins existing flavors Triple Citrus Swirl, Chocolate Espresso Swirl and Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl.

Café Valley Bakery
www.cafevalley.com

Related Articles Read More >

Search CStore Decisions