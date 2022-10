The new Reese’s Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs Cup is an even more chocolatey and peanut butter version of the classic chocolate and peanut butter snack. The mashup of Reese’s and Reese’s will create a Reese’s experience (and explosion of chocolate and peanut butter) unlike ever before. Fans can grab the new Reese’s Big Cups Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal nationwide starting in November.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com