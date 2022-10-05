TA Makes Strides Against Breast Cancer

The chain will be fundraising throughout the month of October for the American Cancer Society.

TravelCenters of America (TA) team members came together for the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. Dozens of TA team members, their family and friends came out to support the fundraiser/walk in Cleveland Saturday, Oct. 1. TA was a $2,500 Bronze Sponsor of the event. Team TA will be fundraising throughout the month of October for the ACS.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.