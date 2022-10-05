Wawa Launches ‘Fueling Good’ Initiative

Wawa announced the launch of its “Fueling Good” initiative, which extends its popular Wawa App fuel discount program through Nov. 30, in addition to providing new opportunities for 100 customers to win free fuel for a year at participating locations and select store events, with free giveaways and support to the local community.

“Wawa is committed to fulfilling lives and our new ‘Fueling Good’ initiative is aimed at doing just that by giving mobile app customers an extra month of fuel savings and a chance to win free fuel for a year,” said Dena Pizzutti, senior manager of personalization for Wawa. “We want to do our part of providing some financial relief to our customers and make sure as many customers can participate with help from a dedicated associate on our fuel courts showing customers how to download the app and save right on the spot.”

The program will roll out as follows:

$15 Cents Off Per Gallon Fuel Discount on the Mobile App

Wawa mobile app customers can now save 15 cents off per gallon for one additional month through Nov. 30, at all fuel retail locations across its entire operating area. Customers can download the Wawa App and immediately save on fuel at any of its 600-plus fuel locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Free Fuel for a Year Sweepstakes

Mobile app customers who fuel up at Wawa in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida will be automatically entered into a “Free Fuel for a Year,” sweepstakes. Each mobile fuel transaction counts as one entry into the sweepstakes. A total of 100 winners will be randomly selected to win and receive a Wawa gift card as the prize. Transactions in Wawa New Jersey stores and customers who live in New Jersey are not eligible for sweepstakes due to state regulations. Fueling Good Fridays

Starting on Friday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., one Wawa associate at each of the retailer’s 600 fuel stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida will be designated as the “Fueling Good Champion,” and onsite at the fuel court to help customers download the Wawa App to save money and enter the sweepstakes. To add to the Fueling Good festivities, Wawa will host an event at select stores to distribute “Fueling Good at Wawa” t-shirts to the first 100 customers, as supplies last and make a fuel donation to Meals on Wheels to support seniors locally. Event details are as follows: Friday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wawa Store 8081, 1730 MacDade Blvd. in Folsom, Pa. Friday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wawa Store 872, 1702 Rocky Run Pkwy. in Wilmington, Del. Friday, Nov 4, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wawa Store 561, 2740 N. Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury, Md., and Wawa Store 5209, 8894 Vinnings Way Blvd. in Orlando, Fla. Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wawa Store 657, 12001 Southshore Point Drive in Midlothian, Va.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.