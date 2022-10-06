Standard AI Launches Addition to Autonomous Checkout Platform

Vision OS^ is the first platform to both automate checkout and offer unprecedented insights into shopper behavior and retail operations.

Standard AI introduced a new addition to its core autonomous checkout platform that offers retailers and convenience stores the ability to understand and transform shopper behavior and in-store operations from a brand-new lens. Sold collectively as Vision OS^, the platform has been enhanced by the addition of two new tools — Mission Control and Insights — that transform the in-store experience.

Vision OS^ represents the next stage in the evolution of autonomous retail and the digitization of physical stores. With eCommerce-level insights and capabilities now available, Vision OS^ gives retailers the ability to truly understand store operations and how customers shop. These tools help increase productivity and drive new revenue opportunities at a time when retailers are inhibited by labor and inflation challenges.

Vision OS^ provides deep insights into retail operations and helps answer fundamental questions, including:

Where do people typically go in a store, and how do they interact with the products?

Where do people dwell? What items do they choose between?

Which items are out of stock and when do they go out of stock?

What items are on the shelves, and where are they located in the store?

Over the past five years, Standard Checkout has become popular in computer vision for retail. The company has proven that it can retrofit existing stores with a checkout-free experience using only cameras and the cloud. With a slew of stores open now and dozens more on the way, early returns show that shoppers and in-store teams alike love the experience. In general, retailers can see a boost in additional shoppers to their stores that buy more. Happier shoppers also buy more.

Vision OS^ is a natural evolution of the Standard AI platform, demonstrating the power and simplicity of computer vision-powered cameras and the cloud. Having solved for the most difficult application of computer vision in retail — autonomous checkout — the platform now enhances store operations and delivers strategic insights.

“Retailers are ‘looking up’ and seeing the potential of their ceilings — the most underutilized real estate in today’s stores,” said Jordan Fisher, co-founder and CEO, Standard AI. “When you empower brick-and-mortar retailers with e-commerce insights and analytics, you understand shopper behavior and in-store operations in a brand-new way. And with great insights come opportunities to improve the shopper experience, support in-store teams and drive new revenue opportunities.”

All-in-One Vision OS^ Components

Standard Checkout: A wide variety of retailers use Standard Checkout to manage labor and inflation challenges, attract new shoppers and transform the shopper experience.

A wide variety of retailers use Standard Checkout to manage labor and inflation challenges, attract new shoppers and transform the shopper experience. Mission Control : This is a unique app-based dashboard that helps in-store teams better manage the operations and the shopper experience. Specifically, it helps them understand things like which shelves need restocking, when their store is out of planogram compliance, when a shopper picks up an item that might require an ID to purchase and more.

: This is a unique app-based dashboard that helps in-store teams better manage the operations and the shopper experience. Specifically, it helps them understand things like which shelves need restocking, when their store is out of planogram compliance, when a shopper picks up an item that might require an ID to purchase and more. Insights: This unlocks a new frontier of intelligence about store operations. It was developed to provide unprecedented views into shopper behavior and operational performance, revealing insights and revenue opportunities never before possible.

With the first checkout-free solution that works in any existing store, the Standard platform allows customers to walk in, take what they need and walk out — without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, representing a giant leap forward for retail tech and enabling retailers to rapidly deliver a new shopping experience to customers. Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers and is working with international retailers.