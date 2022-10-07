All-In-One DC Fast EV Charger

BTC POWER introduced its 180 kW All-In-One (AiO) DC Fast Charger, providing an 80% EV battery charge in as little as 12.5 minutes. The 180kW AiO has two touchscreen options of 15 inches or 32 inches, ADA-compliant retractable cables and simultaneous charging, and up to 500A.

BTC POWER focused its unit on charging at 150kW (or eight miles per minute) and more, ensuring that customers can charge between 12.5-30 minutes to receive 200-250 miles of range. Standard cables for this type of system typically require 35-40 minutes of charge time. This makes the new 180 kW AiO ideal for fleet operators, charge point operators, fueling stations, convenience stores, retail centers, heavy duty transit shuttles, school buses and other specialty vehicles.

