Apple Seltzer Variety Pack

Bud Light Seltzer introduced its latest limited-edition seasonal offering, the Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Variety Pack, available now nationwide in 12-ounce slim can variety 12-packs. This new pack brings the bold, crisp taste of apples with the refreshment of a hard seltzer and features four new crisp apple flavors.
- Crisp Apple: a green apple flavor with a sweet aroma
- Cranberry Apple: a cherry red, fruity flavor with a sweet, tart cider end
- Strawberry Apple: a creamy sweetness expected from strawberry with the crispy tartness from a Pink Lady apple
- Peach Mango Apple: a juicy apple finish loaded with tropical peach flavor and a hint of citrus
