Big Y Partners with Red Cross in Response to Hurricane Ian

To assist those affected by Hurricane Ian, Big Y partnered with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by the disaster. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app. The funds raised will support people in the communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

“The Red Cross is grateful for the support of Big Y and its customers,” said Nia Rennix, executive director of the Central-Western Massachusetts chapter. “Every eight minutes, on average, the Red Cross responds to an emergency in the community. It is our volunteers, partners and supporters who make that work possible.”

Big Y, its customers and employees have a strong tradition of supporting those in need through the American Red Cross. The 12-plus-year partnership has raised over $1.7 million to support international and domestic disasters.

“We are grateful to our customers and employees for their generosity in helping those families affected by the hurricane,” said Charles L. D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y.

Big Y Foods, Inc. operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with over 10,000 employees.