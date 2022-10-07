Caramel, Coffee M&M’S

M&M’S unveiled its latest product innovation, M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew. The new product delivers a combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M’S milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful candy shell. The new M&M’S offering from Mars has the first on-pack appearance of the newest M&M’S character, Purple.

M&M’S Caramel Cold brew will be available nationwide beginning February 2023 in Single Size (1.41 ounces), Share Size (2.83 ounces) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (9.05 ounces). Prices range from $1.19 to $4.99. M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew is the brand’s first permanent coffee-flavored product.

