DFS Exhibits New DFS Hydrogen Dispenser

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) will exhibit its new DFS Hydrogen dispenser — part of DFS’ turn-key solutions offering at the 2022 Hydrogen Technology Expo at Messe Bremen, Germany. The Expo will last from Oct. 19–20.

“DFS is a reliable and leading fuel dispenser manufacturer within the European market, and has been for decades,” said Domenico Sicilia, sales director, Alternative Fuels LNG, Hydrogen & CNG. “The Hydrogen Technology Expo presents a unique opportunity for DFS to showcase our hydrogen technology in the form of the brand-new DFS Hydrogen dispenser.”

Being the largest exhibition of its kind supporting hydrogen technologies, materials, components and engineering solutions, the Hydrogen Technology Expo is a must-attend conference and exhibition. As this exhibition brings together the entire hydrogen value chain, it presents the perfect opportunity for DFS to showcase the innovative DFS Hydrogen dispenser — a dispenser that offers an intuitive and rich user experience using digital screens to guide the user through the re-fuelling experience safely and efficiently.

With countries around the world implementing legislation to encourage the use of and investment in clean energy, it is now time to diversify forecourt offerings across the globe. As such, DFS is planning to address several key challenges and opportunities created by this energy transformation to further enhance clean energy solutions, specifically hydrogen, within the fuel and convenience retail industries.

The DFS Hydrogen dispenser has been expertly designed for reliable performance against low total cost of ownership, leveraging decades of hydraulic innovation to make the re-fueling process safe and dependable. Bringing true product leadership to retail forecourts or truck re-fueling hubs, this dispenser was born from DFS’ technology. The DFS Hydrogen dispenser contains multiple configuration possibilities and a broad range of options, incorporating technology from its recent acquisition of LIQAL B.V. The DFS Hydrogen dispenser facilitates the simultaneous filling of two nozzles in any combination of H35 and H70 dispensing pressures.

“At DFS, we consider hydrogen an essential part of the decarbonized energy mix and predict it will become one of the mainstream fuels for heavy duty transport, as well as light vehicle passenger cars, next to electricity in years to come,” said Soren Powell-Holse, director of product marketing, DFS EMEA. “At DFS, we are excited to be a part of ongoing energy diversification discussions within the industry and we’re committed to supporting this diversification through our hydrogen technology, alongside our portfolio of other clean energy solutions.”

Dover Fueling Solutions, part of Dover Corp., comprises the product brands of Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL. It delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging, and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the U.K. and the U.S.