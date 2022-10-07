ProAmpac introduced a full portfolio of sustainable, fiber-based packaging designed specifically for the on-the-go convenience retailer to North America. It specializes in the design and manufacture of fresh sandwich packs, trays, wraps and soft packs for hot and cold food applications. The modern format keeps food fresh and offers an elevated appearance in either a hot cabinet or chiller.

Also, by weight, the largest component of ProAmpac’s fresh food to-go packaging is paperboard and paper, a renewable resource from certified well-managed forests. In many formats, the paperboard can be recycled after being easily separated from the film by the consumer.

Pritzker Private Capital

www.ppcpartners.com