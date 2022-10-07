Hatco Purchases American Range

Hatco Co. recently announced the purchase of American Range. American Range is a manufacturer of commercial and residential cooking appliances with locations in Pacoima, Calif., and Las Vegas.

“American Range has been a strong and trusted brand in the foodservice industry for many years, much like Hatco Corp.,” said Lorne Deacon, president of Hatco Corp. “This strategic acquisition broadens our product offerings and expands our opportunities to service customers in the foodservice industry. We look forward to building on the success of this American-made brand.”

Hatco Corp. has been a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) company since acquiring the remaining 51% of the business from second-generation owner David Hatch in 2007. Hatco’s long-term goal is to retain employee ownership and continue to deliver customer service, products and total cost of ownership for commercial foodservice equipment.

“Having built American Range with the help of my father, Mourad H. Demirjian, from the ground up, the company is more than just a business to me. So, when I decided to look for a partner to take it to the next stage, it was important to me that the employees and customers of American Range were left in good hands,” said Shane Demirjian, founder and CEO of American Range. “Hatco, with its reputation for product excellence and customer service, and as an employee-owned company, fit that bill perfectly. I am excited to see what the next phase of American Range will be like as part of the Hatco group of companies.”