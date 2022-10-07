Thorntons, ampm and ARCO Update Marketing Programs

The chains partnered with GSP to add new points of purchase at their 1,350-plus locations.

Thorntons, ampm and ARCO selected GSP to provide points of purchase (POP) to their more than 1,350 locations. GSP will provide store-specific kits directly to Thorntons, ampm and ARCO stores from a multi-plant network, designed to support large national marketing programs.

“GSP has provided the Thorntons team with robust account management and execution for nearly a decade,” said Amy Nicholson, senior manager of digital and loyalty marketing at Thorntons. “Thanks to their nationwide network of facilities and the strength of their account support team, Thorntons was eager to share the success that came of that partnership with our new colleagues at ampm and the parent company, bp.”

GSP is also known for its cloud-based retail intelligence platform, AccuStore, which supports the full retail marketing process from building and maintaining store profiles to determining accurate distributions for in-store marketing campaigns and the complete retail marketing processes in between.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary.

The ampm brand was founded in 1978 in Southern California. The ampm stores are currently found in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Arizona.

The ARCO brand represents more than 1,500 sites across the United States and Mexico.