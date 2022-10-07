Wawa Provides Support for Breast Cancer Awareness

The Wawa Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofits for assistance from its Breast Cancer Awareness Fund, with a total $200,000 available in funding.

The Wawa Foundation announced applications are now open for nonprofits to apply for assistance from its Breast Cancer Awareness Fund. The fund was formed to provide financial assistance to local nonprofits helping patients and families meet basic needs during active breast cancer treatment, as well as to organizations advancing prevention methods, providing treatment or performing research.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Fund is a Wawa Foundation key issue fund established in 2021, with $200,000 in grants available this year for qualified nonprofit organizations. The fund marks the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October and highlights The Wawa Foundation’s ongoing support of causes related to those impacted by breast cancer.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31, with funding awarded and distributed on Nov. 15.

“The Wawa Foundation launched the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund in 2021 and proudly awarded grants to 38 eligible organizations across our operating areas,” said Jay Culotta, president of The Wawa Foundation. “Our associates remain passionate about helping those in the community impacted by breast cancer and we’re thrilled to earmark dollars again to support nonprofits providing support to this important cause.”

To Apply

Interested nonprofit organizations with the core purpose of helping patients and families meet basic needs during active breast cancer treatment and/or advancing prevention methods, providing access to treatment or performing research related to breast cancer can apply on The Wawa Foundation’s website by clicking “Apply for Support” on the homepage. Next, nonprofits should click “Begin the Submission Process” and select “Financial Support.”

As the final step, nonprofits should include in their request that their submission is meant to be part of the BREAST CANCER AWARENESS FUND. The Wawa Foundation team will be reviewing requests the first two weeks of November, with approvals being communicated either through a call or via email. Submitting an application does not guarantee funding.

Kick-Off Event

To officially kick-off the second year of the Fund, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation extended appreciation to the Women’s Imaging Center team at Pennsylvania Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a check presentation to help support the Penn Medicine Mammogram vehicle that will provide screening services to underserved communities in the Philadelphia region.

The Wawa Foundation identifies “key issues” in need of focus and funding, while remaining open to other general requests. The key issues vary from time to time, including its COVID Emergency Food Distribution Fund. Key issue grants have start/end dates, and generally range from $1,000 to $10,000, with some larger grants available. Breast cancer support and research has always been a key issue for The Wawa Foundation.

The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and in-kind donations. Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $120 million to causes supporting health, hunger and the heroes who serve communities every day