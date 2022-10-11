7-Eleven Introduces Green Apple Slurpee

The limited-time beverage is included in the loyalty deal offering members who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks a seventh free cup.

7-Eleven added a new, limited-time-only Green Apple Slurpee to its Slurpee lineup. The drink is a combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly picked apple and is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

“Fall is an exciting time for us at 7-Eleven as we begin to roll out our seasonal takes on classic menu items — like the Smokey Cheddar Sausage and the Maple Pecan Danish — and our Slurpee drinks are no exception,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s proprietary beverages senior product director. “Our customers are the apples of our eyes, and we hope they love the new Green Apple Slurpee flavor as much as we do!”

For a limited time, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members who purchase six cups of coffee — including Pumpkin Spice Lattes — Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks will receive their seventh cup free. And although summer may be over, fans can still enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks this fall and through the end of the year.

And with 7-Eleven’s 7NOW delivery app, customers can get their Green Apple Slurpee drink delivered right to their door. 7NOW delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders. With the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.