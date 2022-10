Nerds introduced a new flavor – Very Berry — to its original line of Gummy Clusters. Each brightly colored piece offers a cluster of crunchy, tangy and mini Very Berry Nerds with a fruity gummy center. The treat is available in stores now in a three-ounce Share Pack with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2 and an eight-ounce Standup Bag with an SRP of $3.75.

Ferrara

www.ferrarausa.com