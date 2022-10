From the makers of Gatorade, Fast Twitch is the brand’s first caffeinated energy drink, designed for athletes to help prepare for physical activity by focusing their minds and powering their bodies to ignite performance. Each bottle contains 200 milligrams caffeine, electrolytes and B vitamins in the same flavors as Gatorade. Fast Twitch comes in a single-serve resealable plastic bottle and will be available at retailers nationwide in early 2023.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com