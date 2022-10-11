Stewart’s Shops Open Seven Shops in Seven Months

These new shops and rebuilds are a part of its $50 million construction investment in 2022.

Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of seven shops in seven months. These seven shops include four rebuilds and three new shops and have been/will be constructed in only nine to 12 weeks.

These shops have been rebuilt:

Malta, N.Y. — Oct. 5

Market St. in Amsterdam, N.Y. — Oct. 12

Great Bend in Carthage, N.Y. — Estimated Oct. 24

Washington St. in Watertown, N.Y. — Nov. 8

These are new-to-market Stewart’s Shops:

North Potsdam in Potsdam, N.Y. — Estimated Oct. 26

McClellan in Schenectady, N.Y. — Oct. 20

West Colonie in Colonie, N.Y. — Nov. 28

These new shops and rebuilds are a part Stewart’s Shops’ $50 million construction investment in 2022. 2023 will be even busier with nine rebuilds planned and eight new-to-market Stewart’s Shops sites planned.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.