Stewart’s Shops Open Seven Shops in Seven Months

These new shops and rebuilds are a part of its $50 million construction investment in 2022.

Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of seven shops in seven months. These seven shops include four rebuilds and three new shops and have been/will be constructed in only nine to 12 weeks.

These shops have been rebuilt:

  • Malta, N.Y. — Oct. 5
  • Market St. in Amsterdam, N.Y. — Oct. 12 
  • Great Bend in Carthage, N.Y. — Estimated Oct. 24
  • Washington St. in Watertown, N.Y. — Nov. 8

These are new-to-market Stewart’s Shops:

  • North Potsdam in Potsdam, N.Y. — Estimated Oct. 26
  • McClellan in Schenectady, N.Y. —  Oct. 20
  • West Colonie in Colonie, N.Y. — Nov. 28

These new shops and rebuilds are a part Stewart’s Shops’ $50 million construction investment in 2022. 2023 will be even busier with nine rebuilds planned and eight new-to-market Stewart’s Shops sites planned.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.

