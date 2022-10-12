Halloween Candy Mix

Haribo released a lineup of treats for the Halloween season, including the mixed candy bag Trick or Treat Mix. The Trick or Treat Mix is a combination of Haribo classics combined with its fun Halloween treats. These individual packages within the mix are great for handing out to trick or treaters. They include Ghostly Gummies, mini Sour Vampire Bats, Goldbears,

Happy Cola and Twin Snakes and are available in 36.1-ounce/80-count bags, 47.5 ounce/110-count bags and 63-ounce/150-count bags.

