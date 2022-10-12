Hawaiian-Inspired Energy Shot

The makers of 5-hour Energy products released several new flavors, including the Hawaiian Breeze Flavor Extra Strength 5-hour Energy shot. Hawaiian Breeze is the latest shot flavor from 5-hour ENERGY products. Fans were given the

opportunity to vote on this flavor in a recent promotion. The island-inspired flavors of passionfruit, orange and guava won customers over with the greatest number of votes.

It is available in the 5-hour Energy extra strength formula featuring B vitamins, amino acids, nutrients and 230 milligrams of caffeine. The new Hawaiian Breeze flavor will be featured on 5-hour Energy Charge Up Your Summer

Sweepstakes displays and supported by national advertising in early 2023.

5-hour Energy

