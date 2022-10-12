RaceTrac Brings Back Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

RaceTrac announced its Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is back for a limited time only. Featuring savory sausage, egg and cheese between two sweet and crispy waffles, the Waffle Breakfast Sandwich quickly became a customer favorite when it was initially introduced for a short period in November 2021. Sweet and savory lovers alike will have to act fast because this popular menu item disappears Jan. 31, 2023.

Breakfast flavors have traditionally been divided into two categories that rarely meet in a single dish: sweet and savory. But with a delectable, crispy waffle exterior, balanced with the classic pairing of juicy sausage, melty cheese and perfectly cooked egg on the inside, the Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is the ideal combination of flavors to satisfy both sweet and savory cravings. The Waffle Breakfast Sandwich also pairs wonderfully with a cup of RaceTrac’s Crazy Good Coffee for an on-the-go breakfast.

Priced at just $3.69, the Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is made fresh each day and offered at most RaceTrac stores between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

RaceTrac has been bringing this Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934, and proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone. Its professional, friendly team members welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.