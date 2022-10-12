Refuel Market Hosts Campaign for Cancer Research

All funds will go to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Charleston, S.C.-based Refuel Market announced a national partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). All 196 Refuel Market and Double-Quick locations across the Southeast and Texas participate in a biannual six-week point-of-sale campaign benefiting LLS. The most recent campaign wrapped Sept. 30, 2022. Refuel Market has raised $85,375.89 since partnering with LLS.

In addition to the bi-yearly campaign, Refuel Market, plans to raise additional funds through its recently launched loyalty app. Loyalty members earn points through purchases and can then donate their points to LLS through the Refuel Rewards app.

“Refuel Market will continue to give back to the communities we serve. We live and breathe our Core Values everyday — Convenience, Quality, Family and Growth,” said Mark Jordan, CEO.