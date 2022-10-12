Shell Offers $10 Million in Savings in 10 Months

Shell announced the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of its Fuel Rewards program with the launch of 10 months of rewards. Fuel Rewards members can celebrate by taking advantage of limited-time in-store offers and sweepstakes giving away approximately $10 million in fuel savings.

“Shell is always looking to offer a variety of options and value to our customers, and this is our way of demonstrating our loyalty to members with these special offers over the next 10 months,” said Chris Suess, head of NA loyalty & CRM for Shell Mobility. “At Shell, we believe in loyalty to our customers, and we want to thank our members for making the Fuel Rewards program the top gas and convenience loyalty program.”

Sweepstakes

Now through Feb. 28, 2023, new and existing members can take advantage of extra fuel savings and offers.

The sweepstakes is comprised of three phases. Phase One ran May 16–July 31, 2022. Phase Two runs Aug. 1–Oct. 31, 2022. Phase Three runs Nov. 1, 2022–Feb. 28, 2023.

Three tiers of fuel savings are included per phase:

$1 per gallon: 20,000 potential winners earn a $1 per gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up) ARV: $20

20,000 potential winners earn a $1 per gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up) ARV: $20 50 cents per gallon: 100,000 potential winners earn a 50 cents per gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up) ARV: $10

100,000 potential winners earn a 50 cents per gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up) ARV: $10 25 cents per gallon: 400,000 potential winners earn 25 cents per gallon discount on a fill-up at participating Shell stations (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up) ARV: $5

To Enter

Customers can login to their Fuel Rewards account online and opt into the sweepstakes.

Each time they fill up with regular or mid-grade fuel at participating Shell stations with their Fuel Rewards account, they receive one additional entry per fill up.

Each time they fill up with Shell V-Power NiTRO+ premium fuel at participating Shell stations with their Fuel Rewards account, they receive five additional entries per fill up.

New members that go online to join the Fuel Rewards program will earn a 25 cents off per gallon discount after their first fill-up using their Fuel Rewards account (maximum 20 gallons per fill-up).

Management software company PDI powers the Fuel Rewards program.

“The Fuel Rewards program has come a long way in adding value with new ways to save,” said Brandon Logsdon, president of consumer engagement at PDI. “Over the course of 10 years, more than 25 million members have earned $2 billion in fuel savings, and we are proud to celebrate our 10-year anniversary by continuing to add value for the loyal consumers that support us.”