Love’s Opens Three New Speedco Locations

Love’s Travel Shops opened three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations, along with Love’s Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 truck care locations across the country for their needs

“Since Love’s acquired Speedco in 2017, the company has added more than 95 locations to its network, making it easier for customers to access the most expansive truck care network on the highway,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love’s. “Love’s knows that trucks are professional driver’s livelihoods, and we remain committed to getting customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, combined, is the nation’s largest over the road preventive maintenance and total truck care network, with comprehensive roadside coverage.

The newest Speedco locations are:

1025 South Crawford St. in Clarksville, Ariz.

1373 Route 28 in Brookville, Pa.

6201 Shortman Road in Ripley, N.Y.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.