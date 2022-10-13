Marathon Supports Forest Preserve in Illinois

Marathon supported the Crawford County Forest Preserve by providing a grant for $23,000, which will allow for the addition of much-needed parking lot lighting, a new gazebo and picnic tables.

“Beyond our role to provide the fuel that keeps this area moving, we make it a priority to actively engage in efforts that make a positive impact on the community,” said Amy Macak, general manager at the Robinson refinery. “The Crawford County Forest Preserve is a special place and doing our part to preserve it for generations to come is something we’re happy to support.”

The residents of Crawford County, Ill., have been making memories at the Crawford County Forest Preserve for close to 15 years. The 124.5-acre site is home to trails, fishing ponds, campsites, event shelters and other outdoor activities. It was the dream of the late Dr. Gus and Eula Schmidt, who over 30 years ago announced their desire to provide a space for the community to experience nature. They eventually donated a sizeable chunk of their property to the county. As the preserve has grown over the years, so have the costs involved to maintain the popular spot, which depends almost entirely on donations from community partners.

“We’re still grateful to the Schmidts for their generous donation that continues to benefit all of us who call Crawford County home,” said Janice Robinson, who manages the forest preserve. “There’s truly something for everyone to enjoy just as they envisioned all those years ago.”

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is a downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.