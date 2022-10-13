MeazureUp and Recipe Unlimited Partner for Brand Consistency

MeazureUp and prominent Canadian restaurant group Recipe Unlimited, which consists of over 1,200 locations across Canada, recently partnered to add organization-wide brand consistency for Recipe with the AuditApp application in Recipe’s stores.

Recipe understands the importance of making data-driven decisions to improve the customer experience for its thousands of locations across 20 brands.

Recipe Unlimited is the largest restaurant group in Canada with several popular and iconic brands, like full-service dining restaurants Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Montana’s and The Keg in addition to a number of quick-service staples like Harvey’s, New York Fries and Burger’s Priest. Maintaining a welcoming environment has been crucial for Recipe in creating customer loyalty. In partnering with MeazureUp, Recipe looks to continue its success through maintaining consistency amongst restaurants and delivering best-in-class experiences.

Michael Nault, Harvey’s senior director of operations, recognizes the importance of a tool like this. “Taking on MeazureUp provides us a unique opportunity to take our store evaluation and operational processes to the next level. MeazureUp gives us the ability to see how our operations are performing across different regions and brands, enabling us to give credit where it’s due and focus on improving the underperforming segments of our business,” he said.

“Having an app-based product that is easy to use in the field was a must for our brands. Access to the MeazureUp AuditApp can be granted to anyone with a smartphone or tablet and gives our operations team the mobility they require when working in the field. Our teams love the user-friendliness of the product and ability to easily add or adjust assessments to adapt with operational changes. MeazureUp gives us the flexibility to assess anything from compliance with long-standing brand standards, to the readiness for the rollout of an LTO. Having this level of visibility to our network allows us to ensure consistency and respond quickly to anything that needs attention,” Christine Lucenti, senior manager of risk management for Recipe, said.

“It’s always exciting to work with such a prominent Canadian brand, even more so for our Canada-based company. Their commitment to their franchisees, teammates and guests is evident by their continuous growth. We’re looking forward to growing our partnership with the Recipe team and their brands across Canada,” said MeazureUp Chief Operating Officer Ray Abramson.

Jahangir Ahmad and Zach Matlow shared similar thoughts. “We are really happy to be partnering with this incredible group. They are known so widely in the country for their various brands, many of which that truly are part of every Canadian’s DNA,” they said.

MeazureUp is a mobile device audit checklist that helps ensure operational consistency for multi-unit brands on a daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. With live pictures, temperature readings, comments and action plans, the Recipe management team will have greater visibility into its stores while empowering franchisees to no longer have to worry over digging through old paper checklists.

MeazureUp is a cloud-based software company assisting over 250 brands and thousands of locations manage their operational consistency. Using the MeazureUp AuditApp and DailyChex mobile applications, organizations can gather internal information with detailed analytics and operational intelligence using a digital platform.

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corp. had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants as of June 26, 2022, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE.